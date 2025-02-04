40 years after they first acted together, Love Hurts' Ke Huy Quan recalls his "emotional" reunion with Sean Astin: "It's our little treat to the Goonies fans"

Love Hurts, a new action-packed comedy from the team behind Bullet Train and John Wick, is set to mark Ke Huy Quan's first leading role in a Hollywood blockbuster. It's also set to mark his first time acting opposite The Lord of the Rings' Sean Astin in 40 years...

In the romcom-tinged movie, which releases just in time for Valentine's Day on February 7, Quan plays Marvin Gable, a big-hearted, hardworking realtor who wants nothing more than to keep his head down, sell a few houses, and impress his kind, cowboy hat-wearing boss (Astin).

"When we were talking about who could play Cliff, my mentor, there was only one name and that was Sean Astin. I'm so glad that he said 'yes'. It was an incredibly fun day for me – when we were shooting that scene, another Goonies member came to visit us; Jeff Cohen, who is my entertainment attorney. We had a nice little reunion," Quan recalls in an interview with GamesRadar+.

Marvin's secret past gets exposed, though, when his old acquaintance Rose (Ariana DeBose) reenters his life – and his vengeful brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu) catches wind of her comeback. Turns out, they have quite the history, too... From there on, things get bloody, as Marvin is forced to embrace his killer instinct to protect himself and his former sweetheart.

Fortunately, Quan had an easier time of it offscreen. "It was so incredible to share the screen with Sean again after 40 years. I felt like a kid again and I actually got quite emotional, on a personal level… knowing what Goonies meant to both of us and to all the fans. It's kind of like our little treat to the Goonies fans who've been wanting a Goonies sequel all these years."

Back in 1985, Quan played gadget whiz Data, while Astin brought leader-type Mikey to life, in Steven Spielberg's beloved adventure movie The Goonies. "We had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that felt it could live up to what the original was," the Oscar winner previously told IndieWire. "Sadly we lost the captain of our ship [director Richard Donner, who passed away in 2021], and I really don’t know if there’s going to be a Goonies 2, but I would really love to revisit the character of Data if there is an opportunity."

Love Hurts releases on February 7. For more, check out our picks of the best action movies of all time.