Ke Huy Quan is open to a Goonies sequel – but reveals why it hasn’t happened yet

Ke Huy Quan has explained why The Goonies 2 has never been made, despite several attempts to give the 1980s adventure classic the sequel treatment.

Quan, who played gadget whiz Data in The Goonies, told IndieWire (opens in new tab), "We had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that felt it could live up to what the original was. Sadly we lost the captain of our ship [director Richard Donner, who passed away in 2021], and I really don’t know if there’s going to be a Goonies 2, but I would really love to revisit the character of Data if there is an opportunity."

While Goonies, famously, Never Say Die, Steven Spielberg (who produced the movie under his company Amblin Entertainment) addressed a cast reunion in 2020 (H/T CinemaBlend (opens in new tab)) and revealed that a sequel has been talked about – but that the right idea never came along.

"[We] have had a lot of conversations about it, and every couple of years we come up with an idea, but then it doesn’t hold water. The problem is the bar that you raised on this genre. I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than the Goonies that we all made in the '80s"

Despite Quan potentially not returning to his most famous past role, his future is looking bright. He’s getting Oscars buzz for his turn as Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once and he’s also set to appear in two Disney Plus series this year: American-Born Chinese and Loki season 2.

