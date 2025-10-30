Road House director Doug Liman is making his own, separate sequel from the Jake Gyllenhaal remake, following a dispute with Amazon

After a falling out with Amazon MGM, Road House remake director Doug Liman is making his own, separate sequel to the original 1989 movie instead.

According to Deadline, Liman has quietly acquired the rights to Road House, directed by Rowdy Herrington and starring the late Patrick Swayze, and will make a direct sequel titled Road House: Dylan. The news comes after Liman's reported ongoing tiff with Amazon, which began when the director boycotted the film's release due to the studio's alleged refusal to give the film a proper theatrical release.

Despite being a streaming-only exclusive, Liman's Road House reboot hit Prime Video in 2024 and became the streamer's biggest movie debut ever with a record 50 million viewers worldwide in its first two weekends. Road House 2 was quickly announced in May 2024, with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Dalton alongside new cast members Dave Bautista, Aldis Hodge and, Leila George. Guy Ritchie was initially tapped to direct, but exited the project over the summer. Nobody and Heads of State director Ilya Naishuller will now helm the project.

To make things even more confusing, there is reportedly also an ongoing federal lawsuit over the rights to the franchise as a whole, in which original screenwriter R. Lance Hill alleges that Amazon unlawfully acquired the rights to his script.

Road House 2 and Road House: Dylan do not yet have release dates, though the former will be a streaming exclusive. For more, check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.