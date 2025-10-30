Road House director Doug Liman is making his own, separate sequel from the Jake Gyllenhaal remake, following a dispute with Amazon

Road House
After a falling out with Amazon MGM, Road House remake director Doug Liman is making his own, separate sequel to the original 1989 movie instead.

According to Deadline, Liman has quietly acquired the rights to Road House, directed by Rowdy Herrington and starring the late Patrick Swayze, and will make a direct sequel titled Road House: Dylan. The news comes after Liman's reported ongoing tiff with Amazon, which began when the director boycotted the film's release due to the studio's alleged refusal to give the film a proper theatrical release.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

