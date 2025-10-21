Norse mythology's most frightening monsters go head to head in first trailer for upcoming sequel to Netflix's most popular non-English-language movie

Grab your coats and snowboots because we're heading back to Norway, as the first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated monster sequel Troll 2 is here.

The new trailer opens with a giant troll, one that we have not met before, crashing a party at a ski chalet by quite literally raising the roof and peering inside.

When the beast is captured, we learn what it is: Megatroll, an even bigger and more formidable monster than the troll we met in the first movie. However, when it breaks free, its captors seek the help of the first film's hero, Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann), who believes the troll is out for revenge. Watch the full trailer below.

Troll 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The rest of the clip shows Nora and co. uncover ancient secrets, try and understand the beats, and even enlist the help of another troll. All the while, Norwegian officials attempt to destroy the monster using military weapons. We know we should be rooting for the humans, but we kind of don't want the trolls to die this time.

The sequel arrives three years after the first movie made waves on the streamer, and still stands as Netflix's most popular non-English language movie to date. Directed by Roar Uthaug and written by Espen Aukan, Troll follows the escape of an ancient troll who had been sleeping inside a mountain for thousands of years, and the unlikely crew who set out to stop his rampage. The film has since become one of the best movies on Netflix, and stands at an impressive 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, Troll 2 looks to amp up the action even more by adding yet another troll, resulting in some serious and rather chaotic double trouble. The sequel follows the aftermath of a new Troll awakening, thrusting the beloved adventurers into their most perilous mission yet. The official synopsis reads, "To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers."

Troll 2 is directed and written by the same duo behind Troll. The sequel also welcomes back stars Kim Falck and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen.

Troll 2 hits Netflix on December 1, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best monster movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.