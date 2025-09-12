Jackie Chan meets his match in the trailer for a new action thriller that has been leading the Chinese box office for three weeks

THE SHADOW'S EDGE Jackie Chan x Leung Ka-fai Tony | 3 Oct in UK Cinemas - YouTube Watch On

Jackie Chan is reuniting with another legendary Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Ka-fai, in the new action thriller The Shadow's Edge.

As the film dominates the Chinese box office and heads for a UK release next month, GamesRadar+ has a UK exclusive new trailer, which promises lots of action, big explosions and an exciting cat-and-mouse game. The footage, which you can see above, offers a glimpse of the film's action sequences and heist story, which adapts the 2007 film Eye in the Sky.

Per the official synopsis: "A crew of criminal prodigies disappear with billions, evading capture by outsmarting the formidable Sky Eye surveillance system. Desperate and outmanoeuvred, the Macau police enlist the help of a legend, Wong Tak-Chung (Chan), a retired tracking expert."

Chan's character mentors a rookie officer, He Qiuguo (played by Zhang Zifeng), in order to rebuild an elite surveillance unit that can deal with the criminals' new technology. "Their mission: to track down the elusive Wolf King, Fu Longsheng (Tony Leung Ka Fai), the mastermind behind the heist. As the police close in, the thieves spring a trap of their own. Brains clash, loyalties are tested, and the ultimate cat-and-mouse game is about to begin."

The Shadow's Edge sees the Karate Kid: Legends star reuniting with Tony Leung Ka-fai for the first time since 2005's The Myth. Tony Leung Ka-fai starred in the original Eye in the Sky film, also as the villain.

The rest of the cast includes Ci Sha as Simon/Xiwang, Jun (Wen Junhui) as Feng, Zhou Zhengjie as Liu Jinxiao, Wang Ziyi as Wu Yaolei, Lang Yueting as Madam Wang, Lin Qiunan as Xin Zac, Li Zhekun as Zai Zai, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Karate Kid star Zac Wang as Ray.

The film was originally released on August 16 in China, where it has dominated the box office for three weeks in a row, grossing over $143.2 million so far. It had a limited release on the big screen in the US on August 22, and is now heading to UK cinemas in October 3.

