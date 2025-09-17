Jack Black and Paul Rudd head out into the jungle to find a giant killer snake in meta first trailer for Anaconda
My anaconda don't
The first trailer for Sony's Anaconda trailer has arrived – and it involves Jack Black and Paul Rudd running from a giant snake while Sir Mix-a-Lot plays in the background.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, childhood best friends Doug (Black), a wedding videographer, and Griff (Rudd), a background actor, hit a midlife crisis and decide to go out and remake their favorite movie. They head out into the Amazon with a ragtag team, which includes Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton, to shoot on location... but the snake they rented is ultimately killed while filming one of their first scenes.
In a predictably dopey (but very fun) decision, the team decides to venture deeper into the jungle to find a bigger snake. That snake, of course, ends up hunting them down.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent helmer Tom Gormican directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Kevin Etten. Selton Mello, Daniela Melchior, Ione Skye, and Ben Lawson also star. It's a pretty quick turnaround time for a trailer and release date, given that the movie finished filming in February of this year.
The original 1997 pic, starring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, was panned by critics but ultimately launched a low-budget B-movie straight-to-DVD franchise consisting of four films – the latter being a 2015 crossover with the straight-to-DVD Lake Placid franchise, which revolves around a giant killer crocodile instead of a snake.
Anaconda hits theaters on December 25. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
