Hideo Kojima has your next viewing recommendation – and it's a Netflix movie with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Hideo Kojima is back with another movie recommendation, and this time it's Hit Man starring Glen Powell.

"I watched Richard Linklater's new film Hitman on the plane. It was fantastic. I have wanted to see this movie for a long time, but never released in Japan. I really wanted to see it in a movie theater, but I had no choice. The story is about a university professor who pretends to be a 'hitman' and helps the police with sting operations as a part-time job," Kojima wrote on Twitter.

The Netflix original stars Powell as Gary Johnson, a professor of psychology and philosophy at the University of New Orleans who assists the NOLA police in various sting operations. Gary suddenly finds himself posing as a phony hitman in order to save a woman (Adria Arjona) in peril. Richard Linklater directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Powell, which is loosely based on the 2001 investigative true crime article by Ski Hollandsworth.

"It is neither too hard-boiled nor dark," Kojima continued. "That's Linklater’s style. It's intelligent, dark-humored, and it’s funny. It was really really good! A masterpiece. Glen Powell was great, a bit different than the 'macho' roles you see him in the blockbuster movies. And, oh my goodness. Is it released in Japan today? Really? Highly recommend!"

The film has a 95% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% audience score. The cast includes Austin Amelio, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, and Evan Holtzman.

Hit Man is streaming now on Netflix.