First Sonic 3 clip shows Keanu Reeves' Shadow take on Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails in electric fight scene

Sonic 3 is just around the corner, but that hasn't stopped the movie from releasing yet another teaser, this time in the shape of a 1 minute 43-second clip of Keanu Reeves' Shadow and Sonic meeting (and fighting) for the first time.

In the new footage, posted on Twitter by the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie account, we see Reeves' Shadow introduce himself to Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails. Sonic exclaims "Are you guys seeing this?" to which Tails replies, "He looks just like you."

However, before any pleasantries can be exchanged, Idris Elba's red echidna Knuckles begins to throw a punch at Shadow. But Shadow catches Knuckles's fist, and we really start to see his full power as the baddie beats up all three of the friends with his super hedgehog strength and teleporting abilities. Check out the full video below.

He’s IMPRESSIVE. 👊 Team Sonic takes on Shadow in this exclusive clip from #SonicMovie3. pic.twitter.com/X3tXPTrOzSDecember 10, 2024

The most anticipated upcoming video game movie right now follows everyone's favorite coin-collecting blue hedgehog as he teams up with his pals Knuckles and Tails to battle Shadow, a mysterious new enemy with powers unlike anything they have seen before. However, when the team realizes that Shadow's powers are just too much for them, as we can see from the new footage, Sonic seeks out an alliance in the unlikeliest of places.

Sonic fans have been champing at the bit to see more of Shadow, who is already becoming a fast favorite. However, it looks like Sonic and his team will have a lot more than Shadow to worry about in the threequel as Sonic 3 adds Doctor Eggman's grandfather Gerald Robotnik (also played by Jim Carrey) to the mix.

The cast also includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, and more.

Sonic 3 will be released on December 20.