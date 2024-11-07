Daniel Craig has hilarious, candid response when asked who should be the next James Bond: "I don't care"

Daniel Craig has an answer for which actor should be the next James Bond...and he's not mincing words.

"I don't care," Craig point-blankly responded with a laugh when asked which actor should take over the Bond mantle (via Variety). It's not dissimilar to what Pierce Brosnan said when asked, which was a brief explanation followed by a general "I don't really care."

Craig played Bond for five movies: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die – the latter of which marked his final film after deciding he no longer wanted to continue with the franchise. The actor previously told the BBC that he "had an incredibly fortunate 17 years of my life" making James Bond movies and that he "left it where I wanted it to be."

In 2022, it was announced that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was the frontrunner to become the next Bond. Earlier this year, producer Barbara Broccoli gave an update on the next film, saying, "No, there’s nothing I can tell you about the next Bond film. There’s nothing. Nothing is happening yet."

Earlier today, however, it was announced that 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen may be set to helm the next film. The new report also claims that the casting has been "restarted," which means Taylor-Johnson might not be the next Bond after all.

Craig's next film, Queer, is slated for a November 27 theatrical release in the United States.