New James Bond movie gets a promising update, as an Oscar-winner is reportedly being eyed to direct

The next James Bond movie has received a promising update, with an Oscar-winning director reportedly being eyed to helm the next installment in the 007 series.

According to a report from British tabloid The Sun, 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen is potentially being lined up by Bond's producers to helm the next film. "Steve is one of the UK's best filmmakers and has an incredible vision," the report quotes a source. "The word is that the Bond producers wanted to see if Steve would ever consider having a hand in one of the films and they got a positive response. It would be incredible if it came off."

McQueen most recently directed Blitz, starring Saoirse Ronan, and is probably best known for helming 12 Years a Slave, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor. For the latter film, McQueen was nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, and he took home the gold for Best Picture.

No Time to Die brought Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond to an end, and ever since, people have been speculating wildly over who might don the tuxedo and pick up the licence to kill next. The Sun's report claims that casting for the next Bond has "restarted," though there are no further updates yet for who will be stepping into Craig's shoes. Everyone from Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Tom Hardy to Henry Cavill has been associated with the iconic role.

