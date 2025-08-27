After resurrecting The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai creators are bringing another 80s classic back

After bringing The Karate Kid back, Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are planning on reviving another '80s classic with a Knight Rider movie.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the trio are in early talks to pen the script, while Hurwitz and Schlossberg are in early talks to direct the movie. All three men will also produce via Counterbalance Entertainment, and The Fall Guy producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch are also on board via 87North.

Knight Rider was a TV show that aired from 1982 to 1986, starring David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight. Knight is a detective whose partner is – wait for it – an artificially intelligent, sentient Trans Am car named KITT.

This isn't the first attempt to turn Knight Rider into a movie, though, with a previous film in development with a script from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. But, the Cobra Kai creators' take on the property is being kept under wraps, so we don't know what to expect just yet.

As for the Karate Kid spin-off show, the series came to an end with Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix earlier this year. Karate Kid: Legends also hit theaters this year, but it was pretty unconnected from the series (aside from the Karate Kid: Legends post-credits scene, anyway).

There's no word just yet on spin-offs, but, as one of the best Netflix shows, we can probably expect the franchise to return in some way.

