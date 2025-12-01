Actor behind 2004's The Punisher flop says he was "miscast" as Frank Castle: "I'm not that guy"

Thomas Jane admits he wasn't the right choice to play Frank Castle

Thomas Jane in The Punisher
(Image credit: Lionsgate/Marvel Entertainment)

Thomas Jane, the actor who played the gun-toting Frank Castle in 2004's The Punisher says he wasn't the right person to play the Marvel vigilante.

"I was miscast as Frank Castle," Jane told ComicBookMovie.com's Josh Wilding. "Frank Castle is an Italian, he's got black hair, he's got a whole different sort of lineage that was born out of [being] the antithesis of the mob in the '70s."

