Where to find amber in Enshrouded

Enshrouded amber is an important resource to find if you wish to upgrade your Flame Level or craft a new armour set. Mages in particular will benefit from amber, as the healer armour, mage armour, and fireball spell all require this material. However, amber veins are clouded by a deadly red shroud in the beginning of the game, so it can be difficult to find them.

Here’s how to get amber in Enshrouded, craft the best amber recipes, and discover the best amber locations for farming.

How to find amber in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Amber is a difficult resource to find in Enshrouded, as you can’t get it at the start of the game due to the deadly red shroud blocking the way. Once you’ve upgraded your Flame to level 3 (do so at the Flame Altar in your base), you can safely access the area needed to farm amber.

As long as you’ve reached Flame Level 3, head to the shrouded parts of the Revelwood up north, near the Ancient Spire. Plenty of amber veins exist in the large shrouded valley to the east (for a more detailed amber location map, see below). In case you haven’t been to Revelwood yet; it’s much further north of the first spawn point (Cinder Vault), with the border just north of the Farmer’s Ancient Vault.

Enshrouded amber veins look like yellow-coloured rocks with a ragged surface, as shown in the picture above. They typically appear on pillar-shaped rock formations or large rock walls. Beware that some rock formations in the Revelwood have a similarly ragged surface, but lack the yellow colour - which means they lack amber. To mine amber, simply equip a pickaxe (any pickaxe will do) and hack away at the rocks. This will give you both amber and normal stones.

Best amber locations in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

The best place to farm amber in Enshrouded is directly east of the Ancient Spire in Revelwood. As the Ancient Spire becomes a fast-travel point after you’ve cleared it, it’s best to do that first; you can then glide down from the tower whenever you want to collect some extra amber.

As it’s still difficult to spot amber in the misty shroud, the amber location map above shows three rock formations that contain this resource, all quite close to the Ancient Spire. The two amber locations at the bottom of the map are on a pillar-shaped rock formation as shown on the right side of the picture, while the one at the top is on a large rocky wall. The location at the top takes more travelling time, but the amber vein is bigger.

Enshrouded Amber crafting recipes

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Wondering what to do with your Enshrouded amber collection? Here’s an overview of the best crafting recipes that require amber in Enshrouded:

Upgrade the Flame to level 4 : amber x15. This is probably the most important reason to get amber, as clearing Flame Levels is necessary to clear the red shroud and access new regions in Enshrouded.

: amber x15. This is probably the most important reason to get amber, as clearing Flame Levels is necessary to clear the red shroud and access new regions in Enshrouded. Fireball II (100): amber x5. The upgraded version of the Fireball spell. You’ll need a staff to cast fireballs.

amber x5. The upgraded version of the Fireball spell. You’ll need a staff to cast fireballs. Fireball Eternal: amber x50. Spend 50 amber to unlock the unlimited version of the Fireball spell, which comes highly recommended for wizard builds.

amber x50. Spend 50 amber to unlock the unlimited version of the Fireball spell, which comes highly recommended for wizard builds. Mage armour set: amber x14. Improves your mana and spell damage, so it’s perfect for mage builds. This set is an improved version of the early-game ‘alchemist apprentice’ set (which doesn’t require amber).

amber x14. Improves your mana and spell damage, so it’s perfect for mage builds. This set is an improved version of the early-game ‘alchemist apprentice’ set (which doesn’t require amber). Healer armour set: amber x15. Great set for specialised healer builds, as it improves the effects of your healing spells.

amber x15. Great set for specialised healer builds, as it improves the effects of your healing spells. Guardian armour set: amber x12. A very strong armour set for a heavier build, which can be crafted at the Blacksmith.

amber x12. A very strong armour set for a heavier build, which can be crafted at the Blacksmith. Furniture. Amber is used to craft various pieces of furniture, so make sure you’ve got enough amber stacks if you’re looking to decorate your base.

Best of luck on your hunt for Enshrouded amber!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission