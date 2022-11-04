Enola Holmes 2 post-credits scenes: How many are there? Who plays [spoiler]?

The Enola Holmes 2 post-credits scene is not one to miss. The sequel sees Enola starting up her own detective agency and trying to solve the case of the match factory's missing girls. There are plenty of twists and turns in this adventure, with Enola's famous brother, Sherlock Holmes, showing up and a few iconic characters from the books making their Netflix debut in the sequel.

However, perhaps the biggest reveal comes in the Enola Holmes 2 post-credits scene, which is why you're here. But first, before we get into spoilers, let's clear up a few of your niggling questions about the Netflix movie, in case you missed the scene.

How many Enola Holmes 2 post-credits scenes are there?

There's only one Enola Holmes post-credits scene. It comes pretty soon after the main movie stops rolling, slotted into the animated credits. Once the rest of the credits start to role, there's nothing more to watch, and Netflix will minimise the credits and try and get you to watch the next thing. Which means you may be left wondering, 'Who was that?'

And that's what we answer below, but first – major spoiler warning! We're going to be talking about the Enola Holmes 2 post-credit scene in detail. So leave now!

Who plays Watson in the Enola Holmes 2 post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Universal)

Well, that was a pleasant surprise. Sherlock's long-time assistant – at least in the books – Dr. John Watson makes an appearance in the Enola Holmes 2 post-credits scene, played by Himesh Patel. The actor first came to fame in the UK thanks to his part in Eastenders, before coming to the world's attention with his role in Danny Boyle's Yesterday. From there, he went on to appear in Station Eleven.

Watson is one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most famous creations, having been by Sherlock's side in many stories and adaptations. Martin Freeman famously played the character alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the BBC's Sherlock series, while Jude Law played Watson in the Robert Downey Jr. movies.

This all seems to set up Enola Holmes 3, though nothing has been confirmed by Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown previously told Total Film that she would be keen to appear in further films as Enola, while Henry Cavill remained more cautious.

"It's always so difficult to tell where things are going, and what will happen," he told us. "I have experience with franchises going places, and going quiet, and other franchises popping up and becoming exciting. It's all about the decision-making up top, and everything else that goes with it. I'm merely the hired work.

"But it would be very exciting to continue playing the character, and to continue working with Millie. But that's in the hands of the gods, as they say. I'll be waiting in the wings for the opportunity."

Let's hope we see more of his Sherlock and become properly introduced to Patel's Watson. For more on what to watch, be sure to check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows streaming right now.