Ahsoka fans think a new character will play a major role in Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie

Ahsoka episode 6 featured the reintroduction of a major villain to the Star Wars universe, but it was another character introduction that left fans speculating. But before we get ahead of ourselves, make sure you’re up to date on the show as we’ll be getting into spoiler-territory below.

Grand Admiral Thrawn made his entrance into live-action in the latest episode of Ahsoka, alongside a whole legion of stormtroopers to aid him. We don’t know too much about them yet, aside from their cool armor featuring a Kylo Ren nod and an intriguing theory about who they might actually be, but one character stood out.

Thrawn’s right hand night trooper Enoch seems to be one of the Imperial’s most trusted soldiers, which some viewers think could be setting up a big fight later on. Posting on Reddit, user Heavy-Ostrich-7781 said he thinks that Enoch will fight Boba Fett and Din Djarin in Dave Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars movie.

We know very little about what this film will be about, but at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy suggested it was a culmination of the Disney Plus shows. Therefore, we’re expecting it to bring together characters from Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Other viewers agree that Enoch could play a role in the film, especially as it seems Thrawn could be a central character. "I could see it, though I wonder if they maintain the current good guy/bad guy matchups and have Ahsoka/Phoenix v. Thrawn/Enoch and Mando/Boba/Bo/Grogu v. Gideon and Co," they wrote – Phoenix squadron is the rebel group including the Ghost crew.

While a second agreed this would be a very cool match-up, especially given the love for the actor playing Enoch, The Expanse star Wes Chatham. "Din Vs. Enoch would be fantastic. Wes has such great physical presence, I'm really hoping he’s included here as Din’s nemesis for this larger arc."

Not everyone is so convinced though, as another Redditor shared their thoughts. "Highly doubt it," they simply responded. "Just another cool looking chump that will probably die before the season even ends." Meanwhile some others have more predictions about the Filoni film, including one we’d love : "I want to see Grogu and Chopper interact." Yes please!

