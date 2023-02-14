The Crown's Emma Corrin joins cast of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Robert Eggers' vampire flick Nosferatu. While their role has yet to be disclosed, The Crown star will share the screen with the likes of Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe in the new gothic horror.

Described as an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1987 novel Dracula, the story of Nosferatu, which was first seen on screen in F. W. Murnau's silent feature back in 1922, sees ancient, Transylvanian bloodsucker Count Orlok set his sights on the wife of his estate agent – and bring terror to their town. Skarsgård is lined up to play the fanged foe, while Depp will bring his object of "affection" to life.

Eggers will write and direct, as well as produce alongside John Graham, Jeff Robinson, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

Anya Taylor-Joy, having previously worked with Eggers, was initially cast in Depp's role but was forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. The project still makes a reunion elsewhere, though, given the fact that Eggers helmed Dafoe in both The Lighthouse and The Northman.

After making a name for themselves playing Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown, Corrin has gone on to share the screen with the likes of Harry Styles in My Policeman and Jack O'Connell in Netflix's Lady Chatterley's Lover. They are currently headlining the Garrick Theatre's production of Virginia Woolf's Orlando in London.

As it stands, there's been no official word as to when Nosferatu will be released but we'll be sure to keep you posted.