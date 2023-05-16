Elle Fanning is set to star in A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan from director James Mangold.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the biopic follows a young Bob Dylan (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he shakes up the music world in 1965, and pivots to performing with an electric guitar for the first time. Fanning will play university student and artist Sylvie Russo, Dylan’s early ’60s love interest.

Mangold is set to direct from a script penned by Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York).

Chalamet was cast in the film some three years ago, which marks Mangold's first biopic since Walk the Line.

"It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years," Mangold told Collider (opens in new tab). "First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief. It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene."

Fanning currently stars in Hulu's The Great, which just began its third season. She previously starred in Hulu's The Girl From Plainville, a drama based on the real-life Michelle Carter case that swept America, played Aurora in both Maleficent films, and starred as Frankenstein author Mary Shelley in Haifaa al-Mansour's Mary Shelley.

A Complete Unknown does not yet have a release date.