Elisabeth Moss to star in new limited series from Peaky Blinders creator

Elisabeth Moss is set to star in a new limited series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), FX has given a limited series order to The Veil, a new Hulu Original series described as a thriller that focuses on the relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, and the other is on a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

Knight is set to write and executive produce the series alongside Moss, who will executive produce under her Love & Squalor Pictures production company banner.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary," said Knight. "We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event."

The Peaky Blinders helmer is currently hard at work on the show's film adaptation, which is set to begin shooting in 2023. But that's not all: Knight has an adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations on the way for FX and BBC, as well as a biopic-style series about Enzo Ferrari in the works for Apple.

Moss recently starred in the time-shifting thriller series The Shining Girls for Apple TV Plus, and will continue her dystopian journey as June Osborne in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

