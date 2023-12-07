Eli Roth wants to make more Hostel movies, just so nobody else can

It looks like one of Eli Roth’s most beloved movies may be getting more sequels – that is, as long as he gets to direct them himself. That’s right, the torture-fest continues as the Thanksgiving director teases more Hostel movies.

In an interview with CinePOP , Roth expressed how one day he would like to return to two of his most iconic early '00s movies, "Hostel, there's a lot more to do. I'd love to go back to Hostel at some point." It's not just the European-set slasher that will be getting more attention, as the director also mentioned he would like to further explore his flesh-eating virus flick Cabin Fever as well.

"They're a part of me," he continues, "They're like my children. I feel like I've ignored them for too long. And I'd love to go back to them in some way. I have ideas." When asked if he would direct the movies himself, Roth confirmed, "I would direct it. I don't want it in anyone else's hands."

Released in 2005, Hostel follows two Americans backpacking across Europe when they are lured to a perfect-seeming hostel in Slovakia, which turns out to be a front for a criminal organization that kidnaps and sells people to others to kill and torture. Roth wrote and directed both Hostel and Hostel 2, which hit theatres two years later.

Roth was not involved in Hostel 3, which, unlike the first two, is set in America. It was directed by Scott Spiegel and written by Michael D. Weiss and is often viewed as the weaker movie of the three, which may be why Roth is keen to direct the next one himself.

It seems as though Roth is on a slasher kick right now as he is fresh off of making his new movie Thanksgiving, which hit theaters this November. The film, which follows a masked killer hunting down teens in a small Massachusetts town, opened to rave reviews and has a sequel on the way. With a potential Hostel 4 and Cabin Fever 2, and a confirmed Thanksgiving 2, it looks like Eli Roth will have his plate full (Thanksgiving pun intended) for a while.

Thanksgiving is out in theaters now and Hostel 1,2 and 3 are all available to rent on Prime Video. For more, check out our selection of the best horror movies of all time and all of the upcoming horror movies on the way.