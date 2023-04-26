Elemental producer talks making Pixar's most ambitious movie yet

In Elemental, fire, water, earth, and air folk reside semi-harmoniously in the magnificent metropolis of Element City. It’s against this dazzling backdrop that sparks fly between hotheaded young woman Ember (Leah Lewis) and go-with-the-flow guy Wade (Mamoudou Athie). Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur, and the voice of Sox in Lightyear), it’s Pixar’s first original film to hit cinemas since the pandemic.

"We knew it was going to be hard. We didn’t know it was going to be as hard as it was," producer Denise Ream tells Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) in the latest issue, which features Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on the cover, of a project that tested the limits of Pixar’s technical teams.

The key challenge was the fact that Ember isn’t on fire, she is fire, and the same goes for all the elements, requiring unprecedented collaboration between the animation and effects departments. "We had character-based effects in every single shot. It required a different pipeline," Ream notes.

The numbers speak for themselves: whereas Finding Nemo utilized 923 computer cores to render its state-of-the-art visuals, and Toy Story a mere 294, Elemental had over 151,000.

Check out our exclusive image from the new movie above too, featuring Ember and Wade.

Preorder the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny issue of Total Film now (opens in new tab)

Elemental arrives in the US on June 16 and hits UK cinemas on July 7. This is just a snippet of our interview with the team behind the movie in the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, April 27. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe (opens in new tab) so that you never miss an issue? You’ll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured below). And with our latest offer you can get a free STM ChargeTree worth £69.99. Head to MagazinesDirect (opens in new tab) to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).

(Image credit: Total Film/STM/Lucasfilm/Disney)

(opens in new tab)