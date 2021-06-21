How to upgrade Elder Scrolls Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X

If you want to upgrade Elder Scrolls Online to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version then good news - the Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced Edition launched alongside the new Blackwood chapter on June 15. This means that you’ll get to experience Tamriel with better visuals and a better performance if you upgrade from PS4/Xbox One to PS5/Xbox Series X.

If you already purchased the game for your PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade Elder Scrolls Online to the PS5 or Xbox Series X for free. This will give you access to the new ESO fidelity and performance modes. It’s not difficult to upgrade to Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced edition if you follow these instructions.

How to get the Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced edition for free

The Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced edition is available to all next-gen console owners. If you haven’t purchased the Elder Scrolls online before, you can do so in the PS5 or Xbox X/S store and start playing the Console Enhanced edition immediately. Of course, you can only get the upgrade to ESO Console Enhanced for free if you previously bought it for the PS4 or Xbox One.

It’s important to know that you’ll still be able to upgrade your older copy of the Elder Scrolls Online later on. You can play Elder Scrolls Online on your PS4 or Xbox One for now, and upgrade to ESO Console Enhanced whenever you buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S in the future. Furthermore, Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced works with backwards compatibility, meaning that you can continue playing on your existing account. No loss of progress!

How to use the Elder Scrolls Online PS5 Upgrade

If you own a PlayStation 5, start by going to the PlayStation Store and search for ‘The Elder Scrolls Online: PS5 Upgrade’. Alternatively, you can use the overflow menu on the Elder Scrolls Online game hub. Simply click ‘download’ to get the free upgrade. Note that you still go through the ‘purchase’ process, but you won’t be charged any money.

How to use the Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Series X upgrade

If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S instead, your console will use Smart Delivery to automatically download the ESO Console Enhanced edition for you. This will happen in the background if you have instant-on power mode and auto-updates enabled, so don’t be surprised if the Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced edition is already activated. However, if you don’t have these settings turned on, you will see a pop up when you first launch Elder Scrolls Online after the update. Just give your permission to start the ESO Enhanced Console edition download, and you’re done!

When can you not upgrade to ESO Console Enhanced edition for free?

Unfortunately, there are a few exceptions to the free ESO upgrade. Let’s go over them:

You own a physical copy of the Elder Scrolls Online, but a digital-only version of the PS5. Unfortunately, you still need to use the disc, so a hardcopy ESO game can’t be upgraded to a digital ESO Console Enhanced edition.

You own a copy of Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox One but want to upgrade to Console Enhanced for the PS5, or you own ESO for PS4 but want to upgrade to Console Enhanced for Xbox Series X or S. Neither is possible as the free ESO upgrade only works between consoles of the same console family.

What's new in Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced edition - performance and fidelity mode

Both performance and visuals are improved in the Elder Scrolls Console Enhanced edition. However, you can choose which one you find most important (and switch at any time). Just go to ‘settings’ in your menu and choose between ‘performance’ mode and ‘fidelity’ mode. Here’s the difference between the two new Elder Scrolls Online modes:

ESO Console Enhanced fidelity mode: this mode will get you the best possible visual experience while playing ESO on your next-gen console. ESO on PS5 and Xbox X gets 4k resolution at 30 FPS, while ESO on Xbox Series S gets 1440p resolution at 30 FPS. Shadows, textures and view distance will be at the highest possible level for all three consoles.

ESO Console Enhanced performance mode: the focus is on frame rate (60FPS at 1440p resolution for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5). You will still have increased view distance and the highest shadows and texture settings. Note that performance mode on the Xbox Series S will lower the settings to 60FPS at 1080p resolution. The view distance, shadows and textures will also be lowered.

Enjoy the view in your upgraded Tamriel!