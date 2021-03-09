Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition DLC is live with two new dungeons

Elder Scrolls Online's year-long Gates of Oblivion saga has officially begun with the Flames of Ambition DLC, which is live now and includes two new group dungeons, new item sets and collectibles, and more.

The centerpiece of the Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition DLC are the two new dungeons. Black Drake Villa is a new four-player fire-themed dungeon located in the northern Gold Coast. The abandoned mansion is now overrun by monsters and arsonists, making up three main bosses and four optional secret bosses.

You'll find the other dungeon, Cauldron, in western Dashaan. It's another four-player dungeon, but here we've got an underground mine crawling with murderous cult members who've been kidnapping citizens of a quiet Dark Elf village. Your job is to rescue the poor old Dark Elves and stop the sinister cult from carrying out a dark ritual with disastrous consequences.

Both of the new dungeons can be completed in Normal and Veteran modes, and Black Drake Villa's got an optional hard mode for an even bigger challenge. Naturally, both dungeons are crammed with loot, including new gear sets, achievements, and collectibles. And just by entering one of the new dungeons, you'll get the sweet Fire-Forged Maul outfit style you can see this brooding dude on the left rocking:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Launching alongside the Flames of Ambition DLC is update 29, a free patch for the base game that introduces a redesigned Champion system and character sheet, as well as a host of quality-of-life updates. Check out the complete list of changes here.

The Flames of Ambition DLC is available now on PC and Stadia, and it's coming to consoles on March 16. The expansion is free for ESO Plus subscribers, or you can get it for 1500 crowns from the in-game store.

You might've heard the news that Microsoft officially owns Bethesda, but fear not: Elder Scrolls Online PlayStation support isn't changing.