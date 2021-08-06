Elden Ring store pages for PC and PlayStation are now live

Elden Ring store pages are now live ahead of the game's launch next year.

The store pages for FromSoftware's Elden Ring have officially gone live, as noted by Gematsu in the tweets below. Right now, store pages appear to be available on both the Steam and PlayStation storefronts, and you can head on over to either storefront to wishlist the game, as it's not available for digital pre-order this far out from the final launch next year.

Elden Ring Steam page is up: https://t.co/ENFjO33jUk

However, don't expect to learn anything new about Elden Ring through either its Steam or PlayStation Store pages. Both storefront pages refer to the game in broad strokes, describing it as a "new fantasy action RPG," and a "vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected."

The character creation system of Elden Ring is also highlighted in one paragraph, stating that the player can "freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip." FromSoftware's upcoming title also "supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others," in addition to standard co-op multiplayer action between two to four players at any one time.

Although the new store listings don't reveal anything new about Elden Ring itself, you might just learn something about FromSoftware's game from the latest issue of PLAY Magazine. The new action RPG graces the cover of the new issue, and is delved into in great detail over the course of 10 total pages, as the magazine uncovers intricate details about the game's world, its lore, and much more.

Elden Ring launches on January 21, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The collaboration between the Dark Souls developer and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin truly makes Elden Ring one of the more fascinating prospects of the next 12 months.

