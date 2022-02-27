Elden Ring Steam Deck fix is coming next week

Valve hopes that a fix for Elden Ring's Steam Deck "heavy" stuttering will be available by next week.

According to Valve coder Pierre-Loup Griffais, Steam Deck's "graphics team" has been "hard at work" to address the issues, and while there's no definitive date for when the fix will be publicly rolled out, the latest Proton update is already available "on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental".

The graphics team has been hard at work on optimizing ELDEN RING for Steam Deck. Fixes for heavy stutter during background streaming of assets will be available in a Proton release next week, but are available to test now on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental.

"The graphics team has been hard at work on optimizing Elden Ring for Steam Deck," Griffais tweeted.

"Fixes for heavy stutter during background streaming of assets will be available in a Proton release next week, but are available to test now on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental."

The issue isn't just affecting Steam Deck players, of course, and at the time of writing, Elden Ring has received a "Mixed" review aggregate score from users on Steam , where many players are complaining of PC optimization issues. Interestingly, though, Griffais believes that while some of the issues lie with the game itself, it's "still possible to optimize/mitigate in the various driver layers".

We gave the eagerly-anticipated action RPG a full five stars out of five in our Elden Ring review , saying: "When Elden Ring hits the rails, the momentum carries it forward and refuses to slow down."

In related news, did you phone in sick yesterday because Elden Ring was released? The staff working for a Japanese games studio didn't have to, as the company gave its entire team the day off to celebrate its release, christening it an "Elden Holiday".

ICYMI, Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki recently said that while dying a lot in From Software games is now part of the studio's "identity", he is keen to "make death enjoyable" .

"I’ve never been a very skilled player,” Miyazaki said. “I die a lot. So, in my work, I want to answer the question: If death is to be more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning? How do I make death enjoyable?

"I do feel apologetic toward anyone who feels there’s just too much to overcome in my games,” Miyazaki added. "I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming hardship."