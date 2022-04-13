Elden Ring player finds out the hard way that the Spiritcaller Snail is deadlier than it looks

An Elden Ring player has found out the hard way that the harmless-looking Spiritcaller Snail actually has a deadly grab attack.

In a post shared to the Elden Ring subreddit , one player asked if anyone else knew that the Spiritcaller Snail had a grab attack along with a video that demonstrates exactly that. In the 20-second clip, we see two players go up against the creepy-looking mollusc boss with one of them making the mistake of pausing for just a second before attacking.

It’s in this one-second pause that the Spiritcaller Snail launches itself at the player and clings onto them before it starts snacking on their face, as the second player attempts to stop it by attacking it from behind. We’ve seen a lot of surprising deaths in Elden Ring since it was released earlier this year but this has got to be one of the most unexpected ones we’ve seen so far.

If you didn’t know, the Spiritcaller Snail is generally thought of as one of the more harmless Elden Ring bosses, with it usually only taking a few hits to take it out completely. If you wanted to try and replicate this yourself (but why would you?!) the Spiritcaller Snail can be found in Road's End Catacombs and in the Spiritcaller's Cave.

The reason you may not have encountered this beast before, as mentioned in the comments of the Reddit post, is because it is actually an optional boss so wouldn’t stop you from progressing through Elden Ring's story if you missed it during your travels through the Lands Between.

On a brighter note, another Elden Ring player has recently had another kind of unexpected boss encounter when they discovered an excellent counter to Malenia's deadliest attack. In a video also shared in the Elden Ring subreddit, one player has demonstrated the best way to avoid Malenia's Waterfowl Dance attack and it’s surprisingly easy to pull off.

