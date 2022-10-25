Elden Ring patch nerfs Endure just 12 days after it was buffed

Close to two weeks after buffing Elden Ring's Endure skill, FromSoftware has decided to rein it in after it swiftly became a favourite in the current meta.

The developer explains in its latest (opens in new tab)patch notes that adjustments made to the skill in patch 1.07 had a "greater impact on the game balance than expected", so the effect duration has been shortened.

Initially, FromSoftware improved the skill by extending the effect duration, allowing you to absorb incoming damage by striking an iconic pose. On top of that, the developer added an effect that prevents staggers inflicted by blood loss and frostbite status effects and decreased the time between the skill being activated and you being able to perform actions unrelated to attacks. The recent nerf aside, you're still getting all the new bonuses, so it shouldn't be too major.

Following the initial buff 12 days ago, players took to Reddit to call for nerfs (opens in new tab) or show off just how good (opens in new tab) the skill became (opens in new tab) with the update. It quickly became a favourite for Elden Ring builds in PvP, though we imagine you'll have more diversity after the recent nerf.

Elsewhere in the latest Elden Ring patch, an Incescapable Frenzy bug stopping FP consumption from properly being reduced has been fixed. FromSoftware also says that some changes in the previous set of patch notes were mentioned in error – Flame of the Fell God and Gurranq's Beast Claw cannot be charged, so the article was adjusted to reflect that.

The developer is also aware that the Black Blade incantation is currently missing its follow-up attack when cast from your character's left hand, though you'll have to wait for a future update to see the issue fixed.

Elden Ring's previous patch saw players rejoicing as FromSoftware committed to PvP for the long-term.