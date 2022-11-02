Elden Ring datamine suggests potential DLC leaves space for 30 new bosses

Elden Ring could soon be getting a sizeable DLC release, according to a recent datamine into the game's 1.07 update.

As highlighted on Reddit (opens in new tab) (using info from Twitter user @ sekirodubi (opens in new tab)), the most recent Elden Ring update from early last month appears to be hiding hints to a potential future DLC. According to the post, the datamine reveals things like new weapon categories, new legacy dungeon-related map files, and potentially 30 new bosses.

More specifically, the post says that the dataminer found 30 boss flags "for DLC purposes". Before you start planning how you're going to take down all of these new bosses though, it's worth noting that it's unlikely that we'll be getting exactly that amount. As explained in the Reddit post, there's a section in the game's code where 'boss flags' are declared, and right now there's space for 30 flags, but what's more likely is around 10 - 15 new bosses, if Elden Ring DLC is in fact on the way.

Other things uncovered in the 1.07 update are things like new hair, six new (unnamed) weapon categories, and new AI goals. It was also revealed that the potential DLC could include new legacy dungeon map files, new Colosseum map files, and map changes made at most divine towers.

Finally, the dataminer also spotted 16 NPC entries in the files, each of which has been labeled as "Someone Yet Unseen" - which makes it seem like we'll be getting brand-new NPCs in an upcoming update too. It's best to take what's contained in the post with a grain of salt until Bandai Namco/FromSoftware announces whether we really are getting some Elden Ring DLC soon.