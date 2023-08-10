The first trailer for El Conde, the new movie from Spencer and Jackie director Pablo Larraín, is here – and it's a satirical black-and-white vampire movie.

Translating to 'The Count' in English, El Conde centers on Chilean fascist dictator Augusto Pinochet – except, in this movie, he's a 250-year-old vampire. The real Pinochet died in 2006, but this version at the age of 91 decided to stop drinking blood and give up his eternal life. Unhappy with how he's remembered in the world and the attitude of his leeching family, he decides it's time to die – that is, until he "finds new inspiration to continue living a life of vital and counterrevolutionary passion through an unexpected relationship," per the official synopsis.

"It's true I made mistakes," Pinochet says wistfully in the trailer, before clarifying that he means "accounting mistakes". He enlists the help of a young, French accountant, who quickly takes a shine to – despite the fact she has a suitcase full of "stakes and silver hammers". This is certainly unlike any depiction of Pinochet you've ever seen on-screen before.

Chilean filmmaker Larraín's last movie was 2021's Spencer, which starred Kristen Stewart in an unconventional portrait of Princess Diana over the course of Christmas in 1991. He's no stranger to alternative biopics, with his other movies including Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, and Neruda, about the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda.

El Conde is set to arrive on Netflix on September 15 after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.