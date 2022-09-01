Edge of Spider-Verse #5 introduces a new Spider-Man whose identity is a massive 'spoiler'

A new Spider-hero is coming in Edge of Spider-Verse #5 whose identity is so secret, such a big spoiler, that Marvel Comics won't even show the character yet, or reveal anything but their name: Syllie Spider.
Created by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Chris Lord and artist David Lopez, Syllie Spider is billed as a "one-of-a-kind new Marvel character" who fans will have to "see to believe."(opens in new tab)
Even Syllie Spider's very appearance is apparently so shocking and unique that Marvel has censored David Lopez's variant cover for Edge of Spider-Verse #5, which features his Syllie Spider design, by covering the art with a spoiler warning.
We're being slightly dramatic of course - with a name like Syllie Spider, we're expecting something, well, silly. But that's all part of the fun of the Spider-Verse.
Speaking of which, Edge of Spider-Verse #5 marks the finale of the limited series, which is said to also bring the "end of the Spider-Verse as we know it," leading into the launch of a new Spider-Man title from writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley.
Slott also contributes a story to Edge of Spider-Verse #5 alongside co-writer JM DeMatteis and artist Bob McCloud as they introduce Hunter-Spider, who is basically Kraven the Hunter with Spider-powers.
Also in the anthology issue is a story from writer Steve Foxe and artist Kei Zama which introduces Web Weaver, who hails from a world where Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp, pursues her passion for fashion into a design firm, where "a not-so-mild mannered fashion designer" becomes an unconventional kind of Spider-hero.
Here's a gallery of covers and interior pages from Edge of Spider-Verse #5:
Edge of Spider-Verse #5 goes on sale October 5.
Stay up to date with our handy listing of all the new Spider-Man comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.