Eddie Murphy is in talks to star as Inspector Clouseau in MGM's new Pink Panther movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Sonic the Hedgehog's Jeff Fowler will direct a script from Bad Boys for Life scribe Chris Bremner. Julie Andrews, Larry Mirisch, Jonathan Eirich, and Dan Lin will produce.

The Pink Panther franchise has had a long lifespan so far, consisting of animated and live-action shows, video games, and multiple movies. The original films starred Peter Sellers as the inspector and were directed by Blake Edwards (Andrews is his widow), while Steve Martin has also played the role in live-action movies.

The Pink Panther actually refers to a priceless pink diamond stolen in the original movie, but is also the name of an animated animal who ultimately starred in his own cartoons.

Per THR, the upcoming film would be a a hybrid of live-action and animation, with a "buddy cop movie tone." The movie would see Clouseau and the Pink Panther joining forces, which would be a big-screen first.

Murphy most recently appeared in the Netflix comedy You People opposite Jonah Hill. He's also starring in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Triplets. Considering his seriously impressive comedy chops, he seems the perfect fit for the blundering Jacques Clouseau – and more than worthy of walking in the footsteps of Sellers and Martin.

A Pink Panther reboot produced by Andrews has been in the works since 2014, though we might have a while longer to wait, with THR's report indicating the movie is still in "deep" development.

