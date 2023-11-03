Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin returns in Marvel's first violent trailer for Hawkeye spin-off show Echo

The first trailer for Echo, Marvel's first-ever TV-MA Disney Plus show has arrived – and we're so ready.

We first met Maya Lopez aka Echo (Alaqua Cox) in Hawkeye, who was introduced to us as an antagonist before later becoming an antihero of sorts. Maya's heart is in the right place, though she (understandably) holds a lot of anger there for the people who wronged her – including Clint Barton's alter-ego the Ronin, who she blames for the death of her father.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, (Vincent D'Onofrio) acting as a young Maya's protector – and beating the absolute crap out of an ice cream man who made fun of her for being deaf and refused to sell her ice cream.

The limited series, created by Marion Dayre, takes place after the events of Hawkeye and sees Maya return to her hometown in Oklahoma where she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. The superhero series is the first ever of its kind to center on a deaf and Native American character.

Charlie Cox is set to return as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, with Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Devery Jacobs, and Zahn McClarnon also starring. Sydney Freeland (Reservation Dogs, Fear the Walking Dead) is set to direct the first episode.

All six episodes of Echo are set to hit Disney Plus and Hulu on January 10, with the episodes remaining on Hulu until April 9. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.