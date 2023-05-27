Ease the wait for Silksong with these lovely Hollow Knight statues

Good Smile has unveiled two gorgeous Hollow Knight Nendoroid figures.

While they may not completely fill the gaping hole left by Hollow Knight: Silksong 's delay, the Nendoroid figures – one of Knight, one of Hornet – look like they've been in development for a while, as unlike some of the other collectibles announced as part of the WonHobbyG 2023 Spring event, these samples are shown off in full color (well, as much as anything is full color in Hollow Knight's dark world, I guess).

You can check them out for yourself in the handy tweet below (thanks, NE ):

||◤ 商品化決定 ◢||￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ねんどろいど■放浪者■ホーネット＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿#HollowKnight #ホロウナイト#goodsmile #ねんどろいど新作ねんどろいど一挙解禁動画、【 #ねんどろいどFUNS 】公開中！🎬https://t.co/aqcmUuHrfR pic.twitter.com/JVECMalZ5YMay 26, 2023 See more

As yet, we don't know when they'll release or what they'll cost, but – as always – we'll keep you posted.

Team Cherry's marketing and publishing manager, Matthew Griffin, took to Twitter earlier this month to announce a delay for Hollow Knight: Silksong . Griffin acknowledged that while the sequel was meant to release in the first half of 2023, that's no longer going to be possible, simply because the game has "gotten quite big."

While we're not sure when Hollow Knight: Silksong will eventually release, we do know it's coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Brace yourself, though – with a delay out of the first half of 2023, it's not unreasonable to expect Silksong to potentially be delayed to some point in 2024.

Earlier this month, Humble Games revealed that it was working with developer Squid Shock Studios to release its debut game Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus to PC and the upcoming platformer, which is inspired by Japanese folklore, not only feels like one for Hollow Knight fans, but is also one of the prettiest games Hope has ever seen .