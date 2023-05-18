This gorgeous platformer inspired by Japanese folklore could be the next best thing for Hollow Knight fans

By Hope Bellingham
published

I can't believe how pretty Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus is

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus paper cranes
(Image credit: Squid Shock Studios)

This upcoming platformer inspired by Japanese folklore not only feels like one for Hollow Knight fans but is also one of the prettiest games I've ever seen. 

On May 18, Humble Games revealed that it was working with developer Squid Shock Studios to release its debut game Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus to PC. Announced during the Humble Games Showcase 2023, we got to see a brand-new trailer for the platformer which featured gorgeous cinematics as well as some gameplay. 

In Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, players will take on the role of the Celestial Blossom Bō in a hand-drawn 2.5D action platforming adventure as you explore a world based on Japanese folklore. As Bō, players will need to master the character's shapeshifting abilities, brew arcane teas to unlock celestial powers, and meet some adorable and spooky otherworldly creatures inspired by Japanese legends and myths. 

Although Bō is a platformer and not a Metroidvania, I couldn't help but think of Hollow Knight when watching Squid Shock Studios' latest trailer. The two games are set in completely different worlds, but watching the caped protagonist leap across the screen and encounter a range of different creatures has definitely got similar vibes to the Team Cherry game. Who knows, maybe Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus will be the perfect follow-up after Hollow Knight: Silksong

As for when we'll be able to get our hands on Bō's adventure, unfortunately, we're in for a bit of a wait as it's not due to release until 2024. While we wait to hear more about this one though, we suggest wishlisting the game on Steam (opens in new tab) and following its developer on Twitter (opens in new tab) to keep up to date with all things Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus.

Find out what other hidden gems we've got to look forward to with our upcoming indie games list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  