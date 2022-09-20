EA's Iron Man game being lead by former Guardians of the Galaxy producer

EA Motive's new Iron Man game is being lead by an executive producer on Guardians of the Galaxy.

As GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab) reports, former Eidos Montreal executive producer Olivier Proulx is leading development on the new Iron Man game. It turns out that EA Motive general manager Patrick Klaus approached Proulx earlier this year while he was vacationing, and successfully pitched him on coming to work on the Iron Man game.

"I was looking at next projects, and Patrick told me there is a new game and it's a collaboration with Marvel and it would be a great opportunity to continue the great work that we've started together," Proulx says of the Iron Man proposition. "It was a natural fit," adds the former Eidos Montreal executive producer.

For those who enjoyed 2021's Guardians of the Galaxy game from Eidos Montreal, which put a huge narrative and character-building focus on the ragtag crew, this is surely excellent news. In fact, just like last year's adventure from the fellow Canadian developer, this new Iron Man venture will be an entirely single-player adventure game.

Elsewhere in the interview with GamesIndustry.biz, it's revealed that the new title from EA Motive is still in the pre-production phases. This shouldn't be a huge surprise, considering that the announcement of the new Iron Man game from EA Motive's social channels mentioned that the new project was still in "early development."

As for another former Guardians of the Galaxy lead, writer Mary DeMarle has gone to work on Mass Effect 5 over at BioWare.