Earth's Mightiest Heroes go wild, wild west in Avengers #59 preview

The Avengers are on a whirlwind adventure through the Marvel Universe visiting various different eras and time periods of the Marvel Universe as they prepare for a showdown against the demonic Mephisto, whose presence in the Avengers title has been brewing for several years.

Now, in a preview of Avengers #59 (opens in new tab), we're treated to a look at their next far-flung destination, the American wild west of the 1800s. In this case, Echo and Starbrand ride into battle against Mephisto as 'Reno Phoenix and the Starbrand Kid,' who carry old west style guns that are armed with "the greatest powers of the heavens," according to the solicitation text for Avengers #59.

Here's the preview of interior pages from writer Jason Aaron, artists Javier Garron and David Curiel, and letterer Cory Petit:

Aaron's Avengers run is currently building to a showdown between Mephisto's Multiversal 'Council of Red,' which consists of dozens of variants of the infernal villain from across multiple timelines in the Marvel Comics Multiverse.

Things will come to a head in November's Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 one-shot, in which multiple threads from throughout Aaron's run will come together.

The story is built around a threeway team up between the mainstream Avengers, the Multiverse spanning Avengers Forever team, and the historical 1,000,000 BC Avengers, who are comprised of the ancient progenitors of some of Marvel's best known legacies including the original Black Panther, the first host of the Phoenix Force, Thor's father Odin, and more.

Avengers #59 goes on sale August 10.

