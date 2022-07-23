Avengers Assemble Alpha kicks off "the biggest Avengers story ever" and the end of Jason Aaron's run

Writer Jason Aaron's Avengers run seems to be heading toward its conclusion. \

Since his run began on the core Avengers titles and its spin-offs in 2018, Aaron has spoken of a multi-year roadmap for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and now it looks like that roadmap is speeding toward its destination with the announcement of Avengers Assemble Alpha during Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

Avengers Assemble Alpha, drawn by Bryan Hitch, is billed as the start of the "epic saga that forms the capstone to Jason Aaron's era on Avengers."

The one-shot will bring together the mainstream Marvel Universe Avengers, the Multiversal Avengers Forever spin-off team, and the prehistoric Avengers 1,000,000 BC team which features ancient versions of some well-known Marvel legacies.

Called "the biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history," the story started by Avengers Assemble Alpha features a team of the "Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths" taking on an unnamed threat who are equally billed as the "greatest villains who've ever lived" and an "army of unprecedented evil."

Avengers Assemble Alpha goes on sale in November with a cover from interior artist Bryan Hitch.

