Early Dell Memorial Day sales live now: save up to $1,050 on gaming laptops and more

Dell's Memorial Day sales are celebrating summer this year, and what better way to see in the sun than by sitting inside on your brand new laptop (or gaming PC). We regularly see some excellent prices across standard laptops, high-end gaming laptops, and graphics-busting desktop towers during seasonal sales events at Dell, and this year's early offers certainly don't disappoint.

You'll find entry-level Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptops starting at just $229.99 (opens in new tab) right now (was $299.99), though the XPS 13 is also getting involved, with a base configuration taking a $570 discount to $899.99 (opens in new tab). However, Dell's Memorial Day sales are also hitting gaming laptops, with the G15 sporting an RTX 3050 GPU at a super low price of just $699.99 (was $1,029) (opens in new tab).

Of course, what would Memorial Day sales be without Alienware? Dell's gaming flagship is taking some serious price drops on powerful rigs right now, with the RTX 3060 Alienware M15 R6 dipping to just $1,099.99 (was $1,549.99) (opens in new tab) and the RTX 3080 Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC hitting $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) for a full $720 off the final price.

You'll find all our top picks from the early Dell Memorial Day sales just below, and plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals further down the page as well.

Dell Memorial Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $299.99 $229.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Anyone on the hunt for an everyday web browser / light productivity machine should take a look at this excellent $229.99 price tag on the cheapest Dell Inspiron 15 3000. You're getting a baseline spec here; an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM. However, there's still a 128GB SSD under the hood - excellent value for money overall.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $449.99 $349.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If you're after a little more power, though, this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 comes with a boosted Intel i3-1115G4 processor, double the storage (256GB of SSD space), and double the RAM (8GB). That's a mid-range specification for just $349.99, all thanks to a $100 discount.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $799.99 $549.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Dell's Memorial Day sales are also hitting the brand's convertible 2-in-1 machines. Because of the premium nature of this design, these laptops often carry a considerable premium. A $250 discount softens that $799.99 MSRP considerably, sending you home with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM for just $549.99.



(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $1,469.99 $899.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $570 - The Dell XPS 13 is widely regarded as one of the best ultrabooks on the market, so it's always a good day when you find one for under $1,000. Dell's Memorial Day sales have a $570 discount on this entry-level configuration, leaving us with a great $899.99 price tag on an Intel i301115G4 model packing 256GB of SSD space and 8GB RAM.



Dell Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,029 $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $330 - Dell has a $699.99 sales price on its cheapest configuration of the G15 gaming laptop ahead of Memorial Day. That's an excellent budget buy, packing in an RTX 3050 GPU, i5-11260H processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,649.99 $999.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $650 - We don't see RTX 3060 rigs under $1,000 too often, but you'll find a $650 discount on this Dell G15 doing just that this week. Not only that but there's also a speedy 360Hz refresh rate on that 15.6-inch display, as well as 16GB RAM and an i7-11800H processor to play with as well.



(opens in new tab) Alienware M15 R6 RTX 3060 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,549.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $450 - Memorial Day laptop deals have hit the Alienware M15 range hard, especially now that the R7 laptops are on the shelves. You can save $450 on this RTRX 3060 M15 R6, packing a 165Hz display and i5-11400H processor for just $1,099.99 right now. That's a particularly low price for a machine of this level.



(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,749.99 $1,699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $1,050 - If you have your sights set on a proper investment, we'd recommend you check out this $1,050 discount on the Alienware x15. Dell has this RTX 3070 configuration of one of its most luxurious rigs down to just $1,699.99 this week - particularly impressive considering the 360Hz refresh rate and i7-11800H processor.



Dell Memorial Day gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R10 RTX 3060 gaming PC | $1,749.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $450 - You are dropping the speed of an SSD for a 1TB 7200RPB SATA hard drive here, but that's crammed into a luxury Alienware Aurora case with a Ryzen 7 5800 processor and an RTX 3060 GPU. Plus, you're still getting 16GB RAM to keep things nippy - and saving $450 all in.



(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R10 RTX 3080 gaming PC | $2,519.99 $1,799.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $720 - If you're looking for something with a little more grunt, though, we'd recommend taking a look at this $720 saving on the RTX 3080 Aurora R10. Dell's Memorial Day sales have this pitched at just $1,799.99 - a great price for such a premium machine rocking a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 10GB RTX 3080 card, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM.



More of today's best laptop deals

If you haven't quite found the rig for you in these early Dell Memorial Day sales, there are plenty more options out there. We're rounding up all the lowest prices on some of the best gaming laptops in the business just below.

Of course, we'd also recommend taking a look at more of the best gaming PC options out there, as well as the latest RTX 3050 laptop deals and RTX 3060 laptop deals to boot. We're also running through all the best Alienware laptops for more inspiration.