Save up to $1,000 in early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has begun rolling out its early Black Friday TV deals right now, but the kicker here is that My Best Buy members will receive a price guarantee when they make their purchase. That means that even if these offers get cheaper over the next few weeks, the retailer will refund members the difference. We may be over a month away from the main Black Friday TV deals, but that doesn't mean you can't save big on some stellar sets sooner rather than later.

It's very much just a starting point for Best Buy when it comes to the Black Friday TV deals, but what makes these offers interesting is that, as price guarantees, they offer insight into what we can expect from the likes of the major manufacturers on the day. These include Black Friday Samsung TV deals and Black Friday Sony TV deals, and we're already seeing a surprising focus on larger display sizes in both budget and high-end models.

It's early days, and yet we're already seeing huge discounts on major flagship TVs from the likes of Sony and Samsung, with the biggest discount currently available being the Samsung QN84A Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,899.99 (was $2,800) - that's a mammoth saving of $900.

On the more wallet-friendly side of things, the Samsung TU6985 at $599.99 (was $750) is one of the cheaper prices on a mid-range 70-inch 4K LED TV that we've seen this year. Similarly, while being on the smaller side at 43-inches, the Sony X85J is also on sale for $649.99 (was $750). That's fantastic value for money, especially for gamers after the feature set of the best gaming TVs, with its 120Hz refresh rate at 4K - perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Below you'll find our picks for the best early Black Friday TV deals held by Best Buy at the moment. For a more specific idea of what to expect closer to the time, we recommend keeping a close eye on upcoming Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals and Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals to keep all your bases covered.

The best early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung TU6985 Samsung TU6985 | $750 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150. There's no reason why huge 70-inch Ultra HD TVs should cost the Earth, and that's made apparent by the Samsung TU6985 with its HDR support and smart features. It may only be standard LED, no fancy OLED or QLED here, but the picture quality is sure to be more-than-competent for most purposes.

View Deal

Sony X85J Sony X85J | $750 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100. If you've been after the perfect gaming TV for your PS5, or Xbox Series X, then the Sony X85J delivers with a 4K native resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus, it benefits from the X1 HDR processor for maintaining fantastic colors and contrast at all times.

View Deal

LG NanoCell LG NanoCell | $1,200 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $450. With this LG NanoCell deal, you're getting a massive 70-inch 4K TV for well under $1,000, the only drawback for gaming is that it's locked to a 60Hz native rate. For the price point, it's hard to beat.

View Deal

Samsung QN84A Neo QLED Samsung QN84A Neo QLED | $2,800 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $900. The Samsung QN84A at this price point is one of the best gaming TVs that you can get at the moment, and that's thanks to the large 75-inch 120Hz panel at the core of it. If you're looking for that show-stopping TV for movies, games, and streaming shows then this could be it.

View Deal

More early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

More of today's best TV deals

Whether you're after the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X or looking for the perfect panel to binge Netflix on, our price comparison technology has scoured the internet to bring you the best prices on TVs of all shapes and sizes this side of Black Friday.

Be ready to game in November for less with Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals, or hook a console up to your new TV at a reduced rate with the Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.