EA promises next Battlefield will be a "reimagination" with a "connected ecosystem", but fans aren't sure they want that

EA has said the next Battlefield game will be a "reimagination" of the series, but fans aren't convinced it's a good thing.

As reported during EA's Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call (August 1, 2023), the company plans to reinvent Battlefield again with the next game in the series. According to this call transcript , EA CEO Andrew Wilson says that "a reimagination of Battlefield as a truly connected ecosystem" was on the way, on the topic of the company's upcoming investments.

This isn't the first time we've heard this kind of talk from EA. Earlier this year, Wilson also spoke about Battlefield, explaining that the company plans to "bring Battlefield back in an entirely new way in the future", which aligns pretty closely with the more recent "reimagination" claims.

With their disappointment with Battlefield 2042 , it's fair that Battlefield fans aren't exactly feeling positive about Wilson's latest claims. Over on the game's dedicated subreddit , one fan wrote: "Just. Make. A. f*****. Normal. Battlefield game. Don’t reinvent the wheel. This is very simple. Go back to basics and stay there," which is about as straightforward as you can get in terms of fan feedback.

"I’ve been playing since the original 1942 release but the franchise has lost its way," another Reddit user writes, "I can’t comprehend how [EA] can be so bad at designing something so obvious and straightforward. The formula is already there." Several other fans in the thread have said that they've instead moved on to Battlebit Remastered and are having a much better time.