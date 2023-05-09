EA indirectly confirms Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is at least a year away

EA has just indirectly dashed the hopes of fans hoping that Dragon Age 4 - or more properly, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - would be ready to launch in 2023.

The latest financial report (opens in new tab) from EA runs down the announced games that the publisher plans to launch in the coming fiscal year, which lasts until March 31, 2024. Upcoming games include Super Mega Baseball 4, Immortals of Aveum, and Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth, as well as new entries in annual sports and racing series like F1, Madden, NHL, and the newly rebranded EA Sports FC.

EA says "two unannounced games" are not included in that list: "one EA Sports title and one racing title." Alas, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf would not fit into either of those categories - unless BioWare is making a bigger pivot than ever before.

Insiders had previously reported that Dreadwolf could launch in the second half of 2023, though that was described as a "pretty aggressive" target. It's still possible that the game could be moved forward into this fiscal year if development progresses especially well, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

Back in March, BioWare revealed that members of the Mass Effect team had joined work on Dreadwolf alongside series veteran Mark Darrah, who's doing consulting work on the new game. Some leaked gameplay footage earlier this year has left fans divided on the game's direction, but we won't know how Dreadwolf actually turns out until it's in our hands.

