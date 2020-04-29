Dying Light: Hellraid DLC will add a new game mode based on Techland's unreleased fantasy RPG

Techland has announced Dying Light: Hellraid, a new piece of paid DLC for its open world zombie game launching on PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this Summer.

Dying Light: Hellraid is inspired by Techland's unreleased fantasy role-playing game, Hellraid, which the studio emphasizes remains on hold for now, as it continues to work on both Dying Light 2 and another new IP yet to be revealed.

Instead, this paid expansion is Techland's way of bringing a piece of Hellraid to the Dying Light universe while fans continue to wait for the launch of Dying Light 2, which was scheduled to release this Spring, but saw an indefinite delay earlier in the year.

When Hell freezes over? More like this summer!Dying Light – Hellraid DLC is coming soon to PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/hoHoHDG2T3April 29, 2020

It's unclear what exactly you'll be up to in Dying Light: Hellraid, but the trailer for the game (seen above) seems to suggest it involves some sort of demonic arcade machine, which will no doubt bring new terrors to the hugely popular sandbox of Harran.

If you're curious, find out why so many people are still playing Techland's sleeper hit, five years after it launched. You can also find the Steam page for Dying Light: Hellraid here.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our next gen episode of Dialogue Options below.