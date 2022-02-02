Dying Light 2 patch notes point to a "thousand tweaks" for the day-one patch

The first Dying Light 2 patch notes encompass more than a thousand tweaks and fixes for the game, according to a recent accounting from Techland.

The developers recently advised players who may have obtained copies of Dying Light 2 early to hold off until the day-one patch arrives on Friday in order to have the best experience. It backed up those claims today with a message sent out to reviewers, saying that the studio has added "over a thousand fixes and improvements on all the platforms" in the last two weeks and has about as many planned for the day-one patch.

While the specific fixes won't mean much for folks who haven't even gotten to boot the game up yet, they include resolutions for progression-blocking issues, glitches related to the enemy AI and changing difficulty levels, and the ominous-sounding "problems with objects and AI sinking into the ground on a flat surface." The day one patch also shores up some technical problems that could lead to missing audio and implements features including DLSS for improved performance on PCs with RTX cards.

A few days remain until the release date proper, but GR's Leon Hurley has already spent many hours with Techland's latest in the course of writing his Dying Light 2 review . He especially enjoyed all the new movement options that are perfect for traversing its post-apocalyptic cityscape - overall, he found it to be a very big game "and, for the most part, a good one."