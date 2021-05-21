Dwayne Johnson lands second DC role: voicing Krypto the Super Dog

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is doubling up in the DC Universe. The Black Adam actor is set to voice Krypto the Super Dog in the new animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, according to Deadline.

The film will arrive to theaters next year, and is produced by Johnson's company Seven Bucks. Deadline also reports that "Warner Bros. brass are really impressed by" the movie, which will be an "animated superhero action-adventure". Per Variety, the movie will see Krypto and a flying cat join forces while Superman is away. Jared Stern is set to write and co-direct, with Sam Levine also co-directing.

Krypto is Superman's canine best friend and debuted in the pages of Action Comics back in 1955. He's not usually depicted as any particular breed, but has white fur, and has also been associated with Super Boy (both Kon-El and Jonathan Kent).

Black Adam is set to release a few months after DC League of Super-Pets, with Johnson portraying the titular role. Plot details are locked down at the moment, and it's unknown if the film will crossover with the Shazam franchise – in the comics, Black Adam is a regular foe of Billy Batson. What we do know, though, is that the movie will introduce the Justice Society of America to the DCEU, with Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Sarah Shahi will also appear as Adrianna Tomaz, AKA Isis.

No further casting information is known for DC League of Super-Pets just yet, though Deadline report an announcement is coming soon, and Variety say Warner Bros. are hoping for an A-List cast.

DC League of Super-Pets will arrive to theaters on May 20, 2022. Black Adam lands July 29, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.