Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to team up for superhero comedy Ball and Chain

Jungle Cruise co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt had such a great time on the set of Disney’s forthcoming movie that they are raring to work together again. According to Deadline , the pair have entered talks to star in an adaptation of the 1999 Scott Lobdell comic Ball and Chain.

Johnso and Blunt would play the superpowered husband and wife duo Edgar and Mallory Bulson, who are trying to save their marriage – as well as the world. Just as they are preparing to get divorced, a meteor hits Earth and they develop superpowers. The only catch? They only work in tandem together.

From the footage we’ve seen so far of Jungle Cruise, it’s clear Johnson and Blunt have some great chemistry, and neither is a stranger to some heroic action. Emily Blunt proved her fighting chops alongside Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow , and The Rock… well, he’s The Rock.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

The Big Sick’s Emily Gordon is set to write Ball and Chain, teaming up with Carrie producer Kevin Misher, though a director has yet to be found. Johnson, his Seven Bucks partners, and Blunt herself are also on board to produce. Several studios, including Netflix, are lining up to aquire the movie, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jungle Cruise was set for cinemas this July, but, due to the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, has been moved to summer 2021. The Blunt-starring A Quiet Place Part II has also been dated for 4 September, 2020, after being delayed from March. Hollywood is working hard to keep the ball rolling amidst all the uncertainty, but Ball and Chain could well be the lighthearted, action-packed antidote we’ll be looking for when things return to normal.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on Ball and Chain news, but in the meantime check out the best superhero movies so far and stay up to date with everything delayed due to Coronavirus.