Dwayne Johnson shares new BTS look at his "Jumanji meets Miracle on 34th Street" Christmas movie

Dwayne Johnson has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming Christmas movie, Red One – and he has some interesting comparisons to make.

"Shooting our new Christmas franchise Red One," Johnson tweeted alongside the photos. "Think JUMANJI meets MIRACLE ON 34TH ST meets HOBBS & SHAW with a dash of HARRY POTTER & ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE."

The behind-the-scenes shots show Johnson against a blue screen on what appears to be a spaceship and running along a pier. As for what will be computer generated onto the background, that remains to be seen – the movie's plot is being kept tightly under wraps.

All we know so far is that Red One has been described as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre." Alongside the Rock, the movie's cast also includes Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons, Nick Kroll, and Kiernan Shipka.

Red One is directed by Jake Kasdan, who previously helmed 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level, both of which starred Johnson. It was written by Chris Morgan, who penned several Fast and Furious movies, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Johnson was last seen in the DC movie Black Adam, and he also recently had roles in DC League of Super-Pets, Netflix action comedy Red Notice, and Disney adventure movie Jungle Cruise.

Red One is set to arrive on Prime Video sometime during the 2023 holiday season. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming movies on the horizon, this year and beyond.