Dungeons and Dragons Amazon Prime Day deals - buy 2 D&D books and get 1 free

You can now get three Dungeons and Dragons books for the price of two thanks to the Amazon Prime sales event, and some have been hugely discounted on top of that. As an example, you can get the recent Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden campaign for just $29.97 on Amazon instead of almost $50. You can find other deals below.

Now that the Amazon Prime Day deals are upon us, it's not surprising to see Dungeons and Dragons sales like this one. However, we are taken aback by the scale of the savings. Amazon's knocked quite a lot off many D&D rulebooks and campaigns, letting you get into the tabletop RPG for the first time or expand your collection for less.

For example, the Explorer's Guide to Wildemount has tumbled in price to just $24.70 on Amazon US, while the ever-helpful Dungeon Master's Guide has fallen by 33% in the US and 36% in the UK.

We've listed the best D&D deals for you below. We'll be sure to add more as and when new offers appear, so pop back every now and then for another bargain.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set

If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen.

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden

The latest D&D campaign has just seen a massive price drop thanks to Amazon Prime Day, tumbling in cost by an eye-catching 40%. It allows you to explore the dangerous and icy north, all while adding some horror scares to your adventure.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros

As one of the more recent D&D books, seeing Mythic Odysseys of Theros receive a hefty 40% discount as well as the buy two, get one free offer isn't an opportunity to miss. It's a fantastic tome stuffed with cool lore and adventure ideas, so we'd definitely recommend checking it out.

Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook

This official D&D campaign book takes you to the titular city. It's basically Mad Max but in a fantasy setting.

In terms of what you should prioritise, we'd always recommend getting the Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set if you're new to the game before pivoting to the Player's Handbook. Alongside the basic rules, the latter gives details on player classes, backgrounds, and more - everything you need to create a character in one of the best tabletop RPGs. If you're a D&D veteran, on the other hand, it'd be worth taking a look at newer campaigns like Icewind Dale or Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus.

If you're concerned about playing in person, don't worry - you can find out how to play D&D online in our dedicated guide. And if you want something to break the ice with your gaming group, don't forget about the best board games or the best card games.

