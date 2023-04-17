Dune star Rebecca Ferguson teases Part 2 will be better than Part 1

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson hasn't even seen Part 2 yet, but she's not afraid to hype it up.

While promoting her upcoming Apple TV Plus series Silo, Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, was asked by Jake's Takes' Jake Hamilton (opens in new tab) what fans can expect from the eagerly anticipated sequel. Expectedly, Ferguson couldn't say much but she did suggest that the follow-up is "going to be better" than its predecessor.

"I'm gonna say, Part 2 is better than Part 1. And that's me without seeing it, that is me saying it based on what I've read, what I've seen, what I've filmed," she teased, before reflecting on her fond memories of filming in Abu Dhabi. "Running on the sand dunes... feeling so small on these incredible hills. How small we are compared to Mother Nature? I love it," Ferguson recalled.

Based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name, Dune centers on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of a powerful Duke, whose life gets turned upside down when his father accepts a stewardship role on the hostile planet of Arrakis. At the end of Part 1, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, align themselves with the desert world's people, the Fremen, in an attempt to free it from the unlawful, brutal Harkonnens and fulfil his father's dream of bringing peace to the land.

Alongside Ferguson and Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya also star. Part 2 will see Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, and Tim Blake Nelson join the star-studded cast.

Cameras wrapped on Dune: Part 2 in December 2022, ahead of the movie's release on November 3.