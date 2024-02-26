Dune 2 gets high praise from the author’s son: "It’s gratifying to see my father's story told with such great care"

Brian Herbert, the son of Dune author Frank Herbert, has shared his thoughts on Dune 2, and they’re suitably glowing.

"I saw Dune: Part Two at a private studio screening, and it is gratifying to see my father's story told with such great care," Brian, who is also an author, wrote on Twitter. "When the new movie is combined with Dune: Part One it is by far the best film interpretation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel DUNE that has ever been done."

Dune 2 completes the story told in Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi novel. The sequel picks up where the first film ends, as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) join the Fremen people to wage war on House Harkonnen.

The second movie sees Zendaya return as Chani, Josh Brolin back as Gurney Halleck, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Newcomers include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV.

Early reviews have been excellent for the sequel, with Total Film giving it five stars and writing: "Villeneuve wrangles coherence from Herbert’s unruly elements to deliver a sequel that ranks alongside The Dark Knight, The Empire Strikes Back – and Blade Runner 2049. No mere expansion pack for the dreamier Part One, it’s a completion (maybe…) of a story that might have appeared misleading, certainly incomplete, without it." Elsewhere, the movie has become director Denis Villeneuve’s highest-rated movie to date.

Dune 2 releases on March 1. For more, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies of all time.