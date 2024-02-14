Denis Villeneuve says we won't see Dune 2 deleted scenes – despite there being over four hours of footage

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve has revealed why we won't see any deleted scenes from his upcoming sci-fi sequel – even though the finished movie clocks in at two hours and 46 minutes, there are over four hours of footage.

"I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead. I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me," Villeneuve told Collider . "Sometimes I remove shots and I say, 'I cannot believe I’m cutting this out.' I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It’s too painful.

"When it’s dead, it’s dead, and it’s dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very, I think, severe in the editing room. I’m not thinking about my ego, I’m thinking about the movie."

The Dune sequel sees Timothée Chalamet return as chosen one Paul Atreides, who's teamed up with the Fremen people of the planet Arrakis to fight back against House Harkonnen. Austin Butler joins the cast as the "sexy, charismatic, psychotic" villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, and he's joined by other new additions including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emporer Shaddam IV, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, one of the Bene Gesserit.

Dune: Part Two will hit the big screen on March 1. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our guide to this year's other biggest movie release dates.