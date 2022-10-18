Drug Dealer Simulator 2 is the open-world follow-up to 2020's weirdest indie hit

Drug Dealer Simulator 2 has been announced, putting an open-world twist on 2020's bizarre indie breakout.

The sequel follows on from the original Drug Dealer Simulator, taking returning character Eddie to the Caribbean-inspired island of Isla Sombra, which boasts several villages and towns that you can expand your influence into.

The announcement, which came via a newly released trailer, seems to imply a slightly more explosive game than the original. One clip sees your character bombing a rival's flat, while another sees Eddie fleeing from a police raid. That's evidence of improved AI, which will run raids as you attract the attention of the island's bigger fish.

Crucially, Drug Dealer Simulator 2 offers "many improved and many new ways of acquiring, processing, and distributing narcotics." That builds on systems introduced in the first game, where you'll be able to cut your product however you like to take advantage of a "unique" dual-currency economy. While you'll be dabbling in the local money at the start of the game, the major drug lords play with the US dollar.

Peculiar as this whole thing is, it might have been inevitable. Drug Dealer Simulator found an impressive audience for a novelty sim, and its players seem to have been rewarded - right now, it's got just over 12,000 Steam reviews, 86% of which are positive. That doesn't necessarily scream 'hidden indie gem', but it does definitely suggest that a substantial number of people connected with the team's initial efforts.

Drug Dealer Simulator 2 is heading to PC via Steam in 2023, and you can wishlist it right now (opens in new tab). If you prefer to try before you buy, you can check out a free demo of the original on its Steam page (opens in new tab).